Letters to the Editor: May 23, 2025

Do the right thing

In 2021, my husband and I made the decision to leave Los Angeles and relocate to Oregon. Yes, we’re those people.

We knew we wanted to settle in a small town, so we turned to Google for suggestions.

It pointed us to McMinnville — a place known for a charming downtown, great food, excellent wine and a welcoming vibe. One look was all it took; I was sold.

As we began our house hunt, one of our guiding markers was the presence of pride flags and inclusive signage. We weren’t just looking for a house, we were looking for a community. And we found it here.

The affirmations of inclusion weren’t limited to front porches. They were proudly displayed on businesses throughout the city.

It wasn’t even Pride Month, and that mattered. It told us we’d chosen the right place.

Although we’re not a queer couple, we are proud allies. Both of us have LGBTQIA family members, and standing with this community is something we don’t think twice about. So yes, we gladly signed the petition to reinstate the Pride Month Proclamation and showed up to the city council meeting when it was brought forward.

But truthfully, we were frustrated that it was even necessary. After years of tradition, why should this proclamation need defending?

The queer community in McMinnville pays taxes, runs businesses, boosts the local economy and gives its time and energy to making this city better.

Rather than being recognized for its contributions, this community is now being met with hesitation — or worse, dismissal. What kind of message does that send to the next generation of queer kids growing up here?

As a city, we should be standing shoulder to shoulder with this community. Celebrating queer joy benefits all of us; ignoring or marginalizing it helps no one.

The truth is, the queer community isn’t going anywhere. No, you can’t wish it into the cornfields.

Mayor Morris, do the right thing!

Mandee Tatum

McMinnville

Open invitation

I enjoyed reading Kirby Neumann-Rea’s commentary, “Starting over on a new fork in the road of life.”

I am the current adviser of The Sentry at his alma mater — South Albany High School. In our newspaper room, we have papers hanging from various decades. One is from 1976 and features Kirby’s review of “The Car Across the Lake,” by The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

It is clearly evident that high school journalism matters.

Kirby’s advice is helpful, and I look forward to sharing his column with my students. I want to extend an open invitation to Kirby to share his experiences with them, as well.

Trisha Farver

Albany

Display of courage

I want to thank the many brave citizens of McMinnville who showed up on a raw, rainy day to voice their concerns on the ensuing collapse of our country. In a peaceful way, they lined Adams Street for more than a mile on Sunday, May 18, to protest what is happening with the disappearance of democracy in our country, all due to the edicts of Donald Trump.

They had the courage to stand up and protest, unlike so many entities and politicians, and even some world leaders and news media sources, on what is happening. They held signs, waved and showed their love of country.

We need more folks, and especially those in power, to muster that same courage.

Trump basically listens to two people: Elon Musk and Stephen Miller. They tell him what to do.

And, if you aren’t familiar with Stephen Miller, Google his name and read what he stands for. It’s very scary!

Once again, a hearty “thank you” to all.

Patricia Rickert

McMinnville

Keep it special

The first time my wife and I visited McMinnville, we were struck by the display of pride flags around town. Businesses, private homes, even churches and city buildings, were adorned with rainbow flags.

This was in June, Pride Month.

We were so impressed that a small, rural town was showing such outward support for the LGBTQIA community. As a lesbian couple, we found this to be comforting and welcoming.

I soon had a job opportunity in the area and ended up moving here temporarily.

I was amazed to see so many of those flags still on display after Pride Month. It began to sink in that this really was a special place.

We decided to move to Oregon permanently and McMinnville was an easy answer for us. Friendly people, great food, great wine, a sweet downtown, plus an array of shopping and support services across the city.

One of my favorite examples about this magical place was just how friendly the folks were at the DMV. Trust me, this was not the case in our previous cities.

We love to say McMinnville is big enough and small enough.

It is disheartening, therefore, to now have to petition the current city governing body to uphold the friendly and inclusive practice of honoring Pride Month. Recognizing Pride Month and supporting our LGBTQIA citizens and allies is a small gesture with huge reward: civic pride celebrating the diversity of our community, an uptick in tourism dollars for those seeking welcoming places to visit, a safe space for those who need it, ultimately providing our businesses and citizens with economic and inclusive opportunity.

There are countless positive reasons to celebrate Pride Month, and, shamefully, only negative reasons to ignore it. Hatred and division do not make McMinnville great, only small.

Mayor Morris and City Council, please do the right thing. Acknowledge Pride Month and your LGBTQIA allies the community.

Respectfully,

Tracie Mills and Yvonne Hawker

McMinnville