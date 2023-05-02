Larry W. Belt 1944 - 2025

Larry W. Belt, of Yamhill, Oregon, left this world on Saturday, May 24, 2025, to join his parents’ brother, Gene, and sister, Norma.

He was born October 22, 1944, to Harley and Signe Belt of Yamhill. Larry graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School, where he played baseball, football, and was a member of the high school wrestling club. He was also a member of FFA and 4-H. He attended many judging contests, bringing home a blue ribbon for the club. During summer break, Larry spent his days on the family farm helping with the harvest of hay, corn, clover, and many other crops. He helped keep the equipment up and running as well as milking and feeding the cows.

After high school, Larry attended Oregon State University where, in 1966, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science, in the school of Agriculture. Prior to graduation, Larry married his first wife, Judy Farmer.

After graduation, Larry joined the National Guard, where he served from 1966 to 1972. During his service, Larry was a member of National Shooting Team. For over 10 years, this team competed in nationwide competitions, bringing home many medals and victories. Larry was named Soldier of the Year in May of 1978. His grandkids have always enjoyed looking at his display of trophies and medals.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He made many trips to Alaska, where he fished for salmon and hunted for moose and bears. There are many trophies displayed throughout the house and a lot of salmon and halibut in the freezer!

Larry has always had a passion for working in the woods. He was skilled at felling trees and enjoyed maintaining and managing his timber. He loved taking people on a tour of his forest. He had a knack for showing and educating people on the proper way to grow trees. There are several acres that he has replanted for future generations.

Larry and his stepson, Brian, formed a Christmas tree business several years ago. He enjoyed working in the trees: planting, shearing, fertilizing, trimming, and harvesting. Then, after the holidays, we enjoyed our trip to Puerto Vallarta to relax!

Larry met his second wife, Diane Shipman, at a New Year's Eve party. The blended family had a lot of great adventures camping and fishing. Every summer, the group would pack up and go fishing and camping at several of the lakes in the Cascades. Our favorite lake was Odell Lake. We have spent 30 years fishing and camping at this lake. As the family grew, so did the camping spaces! It is now a tradition, and our kids and grandkids have taken over.

As the kids got older, Larry and Diane spent some time traveling. There were several trips to Puerto Vallarta and a couple of overseas trips to New Zealand and France. We also did a cross-country trip to visit friends in North Dakota. There were several trips with Larry’s sister and brother-in-law that took us to many of the Civil War battlefields. These were some of Larry’s greatest memories.

Larry is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Brandon Belt; daughter, Kimberly Meskill; stepsons, Alan and Brian Robbins; grandchildren, Samantha, Garrett, Emily, Felicia, Maya, Adam, Kayson, Levi, Max, and Ben Kai; sisters, Beatrice and Mary Ellen; brother, Bruce; and many nephews and nieces.

Larry was an honest and hard-working man who loved his family dearly and believed the best thing you can leave your kids is a good example.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Interment will take place at Pike Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Legacy Hospice, Legacy Health Foundation, P.O. 4500, Unit 96, Portland OR 97208.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.