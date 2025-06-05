June 5, 2025 Tweet

Rite Aid pharmacy closing June 16

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Rite Aid will close its McMinnville pharmacy, although the manager says the store itself will remain open for now. Customers should come in to the store to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy by June 16.

The Rite Aid store in McMinnville is closing its pharmacy as of June 16.

Prescription holders have until then to transfer their information to another pharmacy of their choice. If they don’t come into the store to initiate a transfer, manager Bronson Vazquez said, their prescriptions will automatically be transferred to the Rite Aid pharmacy in Tigard.

Notices were posted on the front door and pharmacy window after store employees received word of the closure Thursday.

The McMinnville pharmacy is closing as part of nationwide cutbacks to the Rite Aid chain, which filed for bankruptcy last month for the second time in two years. Some entire stores are closing. However, other than the pharmacy, the rest of the local store will remain open at this time, Vazquez said.

Rite Aid, formerly PayLess, has been open in McMinnville for decades. For many years it was located in the McMinnville Town Center. In 2015, the company purchased and demolished a business plaza at Highway 99W and Northeast Evans Street and built a new store there, spending $1.5 million on the project.