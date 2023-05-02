Audra Marie Ackerman 1979 - 2025

It is with profound sorrow and enduring love that we announce the passing of Audra Marie Ackerman, who left us on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 46 years old.

Born May 3, 1979, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Gerald Connolly and Libby Cherry, Audra brought light and joy into the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a loyal friend—known for her infectious smile, her warmth, and a radiant positivity that touched all who knew her.

Audra is survived by her beloved husband, Eric Ackerman; her children, Delaney Plaster, Madison Ackerman, and Tyler Ackerman; and her siblings, Christy Liebig, Nancy Watson, and Skyler Connolly. Her legacy of love and kindness will live on in their hearts and in the countless lives she impacted.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Audra’s memory, with details to be announced at a later date. Family and friends are warmly invited to join in remembering and celebrating her beautiful life.

Forever remembered, forever loved.