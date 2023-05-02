Michael Shawn Lim 1971 - 2025

Michael Shawn Lim, born June 12, 1971, in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away at his home on March 30, 2025, after a valiant three-month battle against a rare and very aggressive cancer. He fought daily. He fought with valor. He fought fair; the cancer did not. He was just 53 years old.

Mike’s sisters and brothers treasured him for his quick wit, funny antics, zany humor, and deep love for his son, Michael Anthony Sr., his daughter-in-law, Brittany Miles, and his three grandsons whom he adored: Michael Anthony Jr., Isaac, and Jameson. His numerous nieces and nephews knew him as “Funcle,” or fun uncle. His sisters and brothers remember a childhood filled with laughter from Mike’s jokes, light-hearted pranks, and occasional daring plots that promised to get them all into trouble. He was also the person they often turned to for comfort and guidance.

Mike lived his life with determination, strength, hard work, and perseverance. He attended Dayton High School, married young, and raised his son with his former wife, Corina. In his spare time, Mike loved riding motorcycles, playing his guitar, working on cars, and hanging out with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

He was always mechanically inclined and eventually went to work installing, maintaining, and repairing elevators for Centric Elevator. A huge part of his life, his work took him to locations throughout the Northwest. During his 19 years with Centric, he earned the respect and admiration of his employers and co-workers.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Gin Hon Lim and Carol Lee Lim; and two sisters. He is survived by his son, Michael Anthony Lim Sr., and family; and nine siblings, Tamila, Eric, Christie, Lisa, Keri, Joey, Tracy, Gary, and Rosie. To the end, he never lost his sense of humor and his love for his family and friends, who will love him immeasurably forever.

A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The Grand, 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.