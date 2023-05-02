Judith Maureen Johnson 1941 - 2025

Judith “Judy” Maureen (Miller) Johnson died May 20, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at WVMC in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 84. Born April 10, 1941, in Newport News, Virginia, Judy was the second of four daughters born to J. Bruce and Phyllis Miller. Judy’s father was career Army, and the family traveled from base to base until settling in Carlton, Oregon, when Judy was a teenager. In 1959, Judy graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School and attended Pacific University for a time before starting work in the family business.

Judy worked for Carlton Rose Nursery, where she met Leonard Johnson. They married on October 10, 1964, at the Carlton First Baptist Church. Together, Leonard and Judy raised three children, Karen, Becky, and Reuben. Judy was a woman of deep and enduring faith. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Carlton, and later attended Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville. Judy had a close relationship with Jesus. She studied the Bible and other faith-based books and looked forward to eternal life in Heaven with her Savior.

Judy’s favorite moments were spent during birthday and holiday celebrations, where family would gather to share great food, play games, and laugh.

Judy is survived by her sister, Carol West of Carlton; her three children and their spouses, Karen Bernards (Russ), Becky Tompkins (Mike), and Reuben Johnson (Allison); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a beloved niece, Linda Abundis, all of whom she loved deeply. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; and her sisters, Pat Strahle and Elaine Pacheco.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, at Valley Baptist Church, 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Portland. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.