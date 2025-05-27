Sheridan boil water order lifted; school in session Friday

[Updated: 5/30/25]

The city of Sheridan lifted its boil water order early Thursday morning after testing results returned negative for bacteria.

“We got a clean bill of health, and the water is safe to drink,” Sheridan Interim City Manager Preston Polasek told the News-Register.

On May 27, the city of Sheridan was working on a lateral line connecting to the Bridge Street water main when the saddle connecting the two lines burst about 1:30 p.m. When the 14-inch water main gushed, water pressure dropped across the south side of town.

The water was turned off and restored around 3:30 p.m., but due to the drop in water pressure, the risk of bacteria increased and the city issued a boil water notice.

Sheridan schools closed early on Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Sheridan water was tested and bacteria results came back negative Thursday morning.

Sheridan students will return to class Friday.

Superintendent Dorie Vickery said school was already scheduled for Friday, as the four-week day district always has school on Friday following Monday holidays.

Polasek said the city is debriefing on how the situation was handled and considering “how can we get better communication?”

When the boil water order was issued city, staff posted the order on the city website and on social media. However, not all community members affected could have known about the order without accessing the internet.

“Staff did the right thing by getting information up right away,” he said, admitting there was some missing information in the notice, but that it was remedied the next day.

Polasek said the city will be looking at an enhanced 911 system and other phone and text communication options to get information to water users faster.

“Right now, there is no way to reach everybody, so we are trying to find ways to reach everyone,” he said. “This could look like a pre-recorder message that goes out to everyone.”

He said using technology for communications is essential as city staff is not able to go door-to-door to provide information.

“We are looking for ways to improve, but have been in touch with the school district and business affected the entire time,” he said.

----

ORIGINAL STORY

On Tuesday, the city of Sheridan was working on a lateral line connecting to the Bridge Street water main, when the saddle connecting the two lines burst.

“Usually, saddles are solid and reliable, but his one wasn’t,” Sheridan Interim City Manager Preston Polasek told the News-Register.

Water shot from the 14-inch water main at about 1:30 p.m., causing water pressure on the south side of town to drop drastically.

Following protocol, a boil water notice was issued Tuesday night for the affected area.

Polasek said the drop in water pressure increases the chance of bacteria in city water.

The water was turned back on about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but the boil notice remains in place until the city receives lab results that the water is clean of any bacteria.

The city recommends water users to bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute and allow it to cool before usage. The cooled water should be stored in a clean container with a cover.

Boiled water should be used for:

- Drinking

- Brushing teeth

- Washing fruits and vegetables

- Preparing food and baby formula

- Making ice

- Cleaning food contact surfaces

Sheridan schools closed early at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the issue led to water being shut off at Faulconer-Chapman School, Sheridan High School and the district office.

Although the water returned that afternoon, the school district closed schools Wednesday due to possible water contamination, and will remain closed Thursday, when lab test results are expected.

“We learned that when the water is shut off, it can become contaminated,” Superintendent Dorie Vickery “When the city issued the water boil order we decided to close school on Wednesday. “

Sheridan High School Senior Awards have been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 4.

Vickery said the boil order makes hand washing, drinking and food prep nearly impossible.

The district is required to provide breakfast and lunch options and would need to provide sack meal options in order to stay open. However, packaged food supplies are not on hand. The district also doesn’t have the amount of handwashing stations and hand sanitizer needed for 900 people at the district.

District staff would also need to post out-of-order signs on all water fixtures, which Vickery said would take a large effort and not ensure students don’t access possibly contaminated water.

“It quickly became more than we can do, which is the reason we shut the school,” she said.

“Closing school is a difficult decision as I understand the difficulty it has on the families, but with all the factors and considering student safety, I made the decision to close school,” she said.

Vickery said the testing results will decide if the water boil order remains in place and if school returns on Friday.