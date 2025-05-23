Proposed PD cuts partially reinstated by budget committee

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
CubFan
It is critical that we restore full funding to the police department. We're on a slippery slope here. If the police department is underfunded, it will lead to increased overtime to cover needs, lower morale and difficulty in recruiting new officers. In a News-Register survey in the fall of 2023, the single most important service to readers was public safety. When you need police services, do you want to wait for 1-2 hours? Heck no!