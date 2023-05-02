Steve Bradley 1943 - 2025

Steven Earl Bradley was born May 9, 1943, in Tillamook, Oregon. He was the only child born to Barbara Allen Bradley and Harley Bradley. Steve attended high school in Cloverdale, Oregon, graduating in 1961. After graduation, he went on to join the Air Force. He worked much of his life in the State Forestry Department and as a truck driver.



Steve has two children, Melissa and Chris, with Donna Moncrief Bradley. He has three stepchildren, Jeff, Jason, and Jerry, with Deborah Bradley, who was the love of his life.



Steve was an avid HAM radio operator and drummer. He enjoyed driving a truck, making and listening to music, and Deborah's home cooking. Steve was a beloved father, son, husband, and grandfather. He was always quick-witted and loved to make people laugh.



Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah, in 2014. He leaves behind his children; grandchildren; and significant other, Bobbi Burke.



His Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the American Legion Honor Room. All are welcome.