Welfare check results in drug bust

About 7:30 a.m., McMinnville officers responded to an area near the Yamhill County Jail, at N.E. Sixth and N.E. Galloway streets, to a report of a person inside a blue pickup asleep with the passenger door open.

When officers contacted the subject, Nathanael J. Young, 44, of Grants Pass, they observed drug paraphernalia in the pickup, according to a media release. Money was also found in the vehicle as the investigation progressed.

Young was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Hood River County.

The YCSO S.C.A.N. team is continuing with the investigation and additional charges are expected related to the drug seizure.

Young has a criminal record dating back to 1998 and includes 18 arrest cycles throughout Oregon. His convictions have been drug-related and include resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, identify theft, theft and assault.

He currently has open cases in Yamhill, Hood River, Wasco and Josephine counties. In January, he was arrested by Newberg-Dundee Police and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.