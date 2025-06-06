June 6, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 6, 2025

Share the burden

Did anyone else follow the recent city of McMinnville budget hearings? They were lengthy and often exhausting, as city officials worked to address a projected $3 million shortfall.

After many hours of debate, the budget committee ultimately found ways to close the gap — by making tough cuts, including reduction of library hours and elimination of currently unfilled police positions. However, these painful decisions could have been avoided if the city had addressed its contributions to PERS.

PERS, Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System, was originally designed with a simple structure: Employees would contribute 6% of their pay and their employer would match that with another 6%. Years ago, though, when public sector wages lagged behind private sector pay, the city of McMinnville joined many other agencies to begin covering the employees’ 6% contribution as well.

Last year, the city’s total PERS outlay was $5.2 million.

If the city only paid its original share, that amount would be cut in half, saving $2.6 million — nearly enough to cover this year’s entire budget shortfall. If the city reverted to the original PERS arrangement, we could thus avoid cuts to essential services like police and libraries in the 2025–26 budget.

Why make this change now?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public sector employees today earn hourly wages equal to or exceeding those in the private sector. So the original justification for the extra benefit no longer exists.

It’s time to level the playing field and restore fiscal responsibility. Not only would this change save money every year moving forward, but it would also help protect vital city services.

Yes, making this adjustment would likely spark pushback from labor unions.

But for the health of our city’s finances, and the services our community relies on, it’s a necessary conversation. It needs to happen.

John Rickert

McMinnville

Beware the thought police

The Great Poo-Bah of the Word and Thought Police — our esteemed president, champion of the Constitution Donald J. Trump — has spoken. He’s ordered us to NEVER use the words diversity, equity and inclusion — at no time or place, no matter what.

This is tough, as “diversity” is a fact of life. My dog doesn’t look like your goldfish, microbes refuse to discuss the issue and I give thanks every day that my husband doesn’t look like me.

We can work around “equity,” because it just means fairness and justice. Yes, our entire legal system is based on fairness and justice, but who said life is fair?

As Senator Ernst reminded us, “We are all going to die.” So really, what does it matter?

“Inclusion” just means including something or someone.

If we deport everyone we don’t want to include, problem solved. All we have to do then is eliminate the word and avoid any inclusive behavior.

(Note to self: E-mail the neighbors. We’ll need to cancel our block party.)

Our city council now finds itself under threat from the Poo-Bah. If we don’t immediately eradicate the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from their namesake committee, we face loss of federal funds for socialist programs like Meals on Wheels and shared sewage service.

I have a humble suggestion. Let’s apply a different phrase, say, “Liberty and justice for all.”

Use of the word “all” covers the diversity and inclusion problem, and justice is pretty much the same as equity. The Liberty and Justice for All Commission should do.

“Liberty” might be problematic, but maybe the Poo-Bah wouldn’t notice, as even little kiddies in school and their elders in Congress routinely swear their allegiance to the concept. If swapping one phrase for another can spare us the Great Poo-Bah’s wrath, let’s do it!

Margaret Cross

McMinnville

Find the truth

To “Fire the distortionists:”

So who hired the “distortionists?”

The President of South Africa knew the truth and tried to speak it. Who listened?

Go to fact checking websites to find the truth and identify the liars.

Ann Helm

Lafayette

Coverage disconnect

I was extremely disappointed that the N-R didn’t cover the May 18 protest.

The event stretched for one and a half miles along Highway 99W and Adams Street. About 500 folks, or about 1.5 percent of McMinnville’s total population, came out to let our community and country know we don’t support an authoritarian and inhumane regime.

We let our community know that we respect our veterans and oppose cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP, which serve as a safety net for our most vulnerable populations. We came out to call out the Trump administration for its unlawful executive orders, denial of due process and thug-like ICE kidnappings.

My understanding is that a press release was sent to you nine days before the event.

It was on Facebook and other social media, and your neighbors were out in the street. How could you not report it?

You owe our community an apology for not covering this protest. Is a big moneymaker like Alien Daze more important than saving our Democracy?

Emily Kerrigan

McMinnville

Hair on fire

America surfaced in the wake of George Ill, England’s “Mad King.” It may drown in the wake of another.

While Trump is systematically removing independent government and military administrators who could exercise oversight in cases where his actions are illegal or unconstitutional, he is also removing career officials who are responsible for protecting us from foreign adversaries.

Seventeen inspectors general were fired from government agencies in late January. In late February, the judge advocates for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also fired.

That gives Trump a little running room.

At the same time, he is gutting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency dedicated to protecting our elections from foreign interference. That will give Putin some running room as well.

They are both running in the same direction. Their enemies are truth and accountability.

Trump needs all the help he can get to subvert the next election. With approval ratings wobbling in the mid-forties, the coming inflation and product shortages due to his “beautiful” and illegal tariffs will cause more pain than he can deny.

Ten million Americans losing health insurance is icing on the cake. Shutting down nursing homes and rural hospitals is the cherry on top. Billionaires love it.

He may blame Biden again, but he is the sole architect of this madness and should be called to answer for it. If he loses the House or the Senate, he will be stopped in his tracks, and he knows that.

He is betting that we are too stupid to care. “Free” Qatari jets, anyone?

With Congress cowering in the corner, it is time for an all-out attack on the Judiciary. If he can bring our nation’s judges to heel, he can configure the electorate as he pleases.

Congressional Democrats should be standing on their desks with hair on fire. So should we.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville