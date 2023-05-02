Darrell W. Flood 1962 - 2025

Darrell W. Flood, resident of Lafayette, Oregon, since 2005, was a dedicated volunteer throughout his life.



Darrell was larger than life, and every single person he met had an impact on him. Everyone was welcomed into his world.



Just a handful of the organizations where he volunteered: USAF Jr. ROTC program; USAF Law Enforcement Cadet Program - Advisor; Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department – Reserve Deputy; The McMinnville Amateur Radio Club, Yamhill County CERT, ARES and VRU.



Many people will remember him as the community Santa for many nonprofit and local organizations.



To honor his memory, he asked people to volunteer. Make a commitment to the community you want to have.



A private family celebration will be held.