Thomas King 1960 - 2025

With greatest sorrow, Tom King, age 64, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025, in his hometown of McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born November 6, 1960, in San Diego, California, to Fred King and Louise Rasmussen. In 1966, his family moved to Oregon, where he later graduated from McMinnville High School in 1979. He then went straight into the workforce to pursue his business career in construction, which he left in the early '90s to change scenery to go work for Cascade Steel Mill. In February of 1997, with his late wife, they opened On The Way Cafe in Lafayette, Oregon, until March of 2013. He retired for a couple of months, but with his passion to work, he found himself at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he worked until October of 2023.

A true sports enthusiast, Tom loved all sports: but Friday night lights held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed going to the movies or taking long drives, often with his grandchildren by his side. He found joy in always being there to lend a hand for others, whether helping neighbors or giving back to the community. Tom’s kindness and generosity left a lasting impact on the people who loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Rasmussen; his two children, Thomas King (Heather) and Sara Pattison (Martin); his beloved grandchildren, Isabelle, Abby, and Avery; and his siblings, Frank and Annette. He will be deeply missed by his family, who will carry his memory in their hearts and continue to live by the example he set.

A service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy and Son. Family and friends are invited to join us in honoring a man who gave everything he had to the people he loved most.

Dad, thank you for every ride, every cheer, every slice of pizza, and every quiet act of love. You were the best of us—and we will carry you with us, always.