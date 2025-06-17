ICE detainment of vineyard business owner sparks wine industry outcry

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
Trump made a "hands off" post for ag, restaurants, etc., and AFTER THAT his administration made arrests of those very people.
Trump doesn't run this country. Miller and Noem, what a combo. Gestapo tactics on innocent, hard working, tax paying, loving, church going members of our community.
The electoral college, Republican Party and religion must go if we are to have peace. Democrats NEVER did such things as the Republicans do--turn against the public and use the military to do so with threats to murder us. Democrats have ALWAYS protected the public from harm. Republicans are to blame for EVERYTHING.
Vote the Republicans out of office! Send them back to the anti-Christ.
