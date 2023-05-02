Carolyn Sauers 1947 - 2025

Carolyn Sauers passed away June 11, 2025, with her family by her side. She was 78 years old.

Carolyn was born April 18, 1947, in Rockford, Illinois, to Joseph and Clara VanDeWalle (Vormezeele). When she was three years old, her family moved from Illinois to Carlton, Oregon. She grew up in the Carlton and Yamhill area. She went to St. James School in McMinnville, Oregon, for grades K-8. She then attended and graduated in 1965 from Yamhill-Carlton Union High School in Yamhill, Oregon.

Carolyn attended Blue Mountain Community College, where she met Joseph Sauers. They married June 25, 1966, in Echo, Oregon. They had three children, Annette, Craig, and Tracy. They later divorced.

Carolyn was an accomplished journalist. She worked as a graphic designer for the News Advertiser and Newberg Graphic. She proofread for a publishing company that published children’s books. For a brief time in the '80s, Carolyn also founded her own newspaper, called The Country Leader, for the Carlton and Yamhill areas. After her divorce, she attended Western Oregon University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree and finished her career as the Head Start Family Service coordinator for Yamhill County.

Carolyn spent her time after retirement with her family. She loved to garden, read and travel. She loved to take her grandkids on great adventures to both Washington, D.C. and around Oregon. Carolyn loved having parties for her brothers and sisters and extended family. Her weekly task was going to garage sales. She wanted to see just what kind of deals she could find. She loved selling her treasures at garden and craft sales. Carolyn was very creative and loved to create new projects. One of her favorite activities was making cookies with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Annette (Paul) Steilen of Alexandria, South Dakota, and Tracy (Rocky) VanWormer of Prospect, Oregon; her son, Craig (Patty) Sauers of Yamhill; seven grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Sauers, Jessica Scriven, Megan (Jonathan) Sauers, Haylee (Phil) Uffelman, Katie Sauers, Baley (Zyler) Maletic, and Luke (Katie) Sauers; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by six siblings, Jerry VanDeWalle, Jim (Sandy) VanDeWalle, Dan (Paula) VanDeWalle, Kathy (Merrill) Gorham, Mary VanDeWalle, and Dottie Seward.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Jan VanDeWalle; brother-in-law, Mark Seward; and her sister, Patty Jo VanDeWalle.

Carolyn Sauers' funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025, at St. John Catholic Church in Yamhill, Oregon. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, followed by visitation and viewing until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18.

