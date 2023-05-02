Lance Alan Miller 1955 - 2025

Lance Alan Miller, age 70, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025, in the arms of his chosen family: Tracie McKinley-Lux, Joey Daniel, and Brandie Briggs-Koch.

Born April 15, 1955, in Aurora, Colorado, to Howard and Phyllis Miller (deceased), Lance is survived by his brother, Jeff Miller, who resides in Arizona.

Lance was known for his sharp wit and great sense of humor. While he may have appeared tough on the outside, those who knew him well understood that beneath his sturdy exterior lay a heart of gold. He had a unique gift for making people smile, often using playful banter to lighten the mood and connect with others.

Lance's vibrant spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished always.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful care team and residents of Rock of Ages, who provided Lance (and us) with the utmost compassion and support in his final hours/days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Rock of Ages Chapel, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.