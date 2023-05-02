Kathleen Ann Harris 1962 - 2025

Kathleen Ann Harris, 62, passed away July 11, 2025, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Kathleen was born August 30, 1962, to Lester and Rebecca Harris in McMinnville, Oregon. Her family moved to Idaho for a time, returning in 1965 to McMinnville, where she graduated from McMinnville High School in 1981.



Kathleen volunteered as a candy striper at Willamette Valley Medical Center in its early years. She was also an auxiliary member of the Disabled American Veterans, and would often write letters to her congressmen and representatives.



Kathleen loved cats and enjoyed taking scenic drives. She was always generous with others and will be remembered for her ready smile and infectious laugh. She took a particular interest in the details of her extended family’s lives, knowing by memory every birthday, wedding date, and child born! Corresponding with relatives in Germany was important to her, and she took great joy in gathering her cousins together for outings whenever they came to town. She devoted her life to caring for her mother and brother, and managed their household well.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Lester Harris, in 2002; and is survived by her mother, Rebecca Harris; and brother, Harold Harris, both of McMinnville.