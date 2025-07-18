Motorcycle rider dies after hitting truck

A motorcycle rider died after hitting the side of a Kenworth log truck on Highway 223 at Highway 22 in Polk County on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17.

Oregon State Police said David Peter Jorgensen, 88, of Oak Harbor, Washington, was killed when he tried to cross Highway 22 and hit the side of the westbound truck.

The truck driver, Timothy Lawrence May, 60, of Sheridan was not injured.

Highway 22 was closed for about five hours following the 4 p.m. collision because of the investigation by OSP, assissted by ODOT.