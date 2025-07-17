Temporary breakfast program opens

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Patty Fries, center, a volunteer with the Saturday Morning Breakfast program, accepts a $200 check for the program from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, McMinnville Lodge 1283. Vern Popowski, esquire with the Elks, left, and Joe Hicke, exalted ruler, presented the fund to help the nonprofit organization continue its mission of feeding people in need. Saturday Morning Breakfast feeds 250 to 400 people a week who are homeless, seniors or members of families just getting by despite working multiple jobs. The program is on hiatus this month as board members determine how to raise funds from the community and deal with federal cuts that have reduced food availability.

The new program serves free breakfast items to anyone who is food insecure from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The location is Praise Assembly Church, 930 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

The alternative meal site will be open through Aug. 2. The long-running Saturday Morning Breakfast nonprofit is scheduled to reopen Aug. 9.

Saturday Morning Breakfast Director Diane Longaker said the program was temporarily suspending operations in order to plan for a sustainable future and a stable volunteer base. The program usually feeds from 250 to 300 or more people each week.