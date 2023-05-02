Mary Lou Christenson 1940 - 2025

Mary Lou Christenson passed away July 10, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendellen Christenson; and daughter, Lisa Phillips. She was a homemaker and foster parent to many kids. She is survived by three children, David Christenson, Ann Christenson, and Jaime Davidson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, at Valley View Memorial Park in Newberg. A remembrance reception will be held at 2 p.m. August 17, at Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church. Both are open to the public.