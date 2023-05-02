Steven Leroy Welliver 1957 - 2025

Steven Leroy Welliver, 68, son of Donald and Gloria Weliiver, passed away August 25, 2025. He was born June 25, 1957, at his Grandmother Welliver's home in Salem, Oregon.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and working with his hands.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica; and his children and grandchildren; his mother, Gloria; and four siblings, Don, Sherry, Cindy, and Sandy.

His memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the China House Restaurant in McMinnville, Oregon.