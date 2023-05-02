James H. Willis Jr. 1949 - 2025

James Henry Willis Jr. passed away May 26, 2025, in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Born October 17, 1949, in Ashville, North Carolina, James lived a life marked by curiosity, compassion, and a deep appreciation for the world around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Johnson and James Henry Willis Sr., whose guidance and love helped shape the man he became. James carried their legacy forward through his own acts of kindness and generosity.



James is survived by his daughter, Sarah Monigold of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his five siblings, Candace, Kevin, Tamera, Donavan, and Leron; and his four grandchildren, Terese, Maggie, Henry, and Ethan. His family remembers him as a source of wisdom and warmth whose stories brought laughter and insight to every gathering.



A man of many interests, James found joy in reading widely and traveling often. He had a deep love for music that spanned genres and generations. A skilled chess player with a strategic mind and patient demeanor, he relished the challenge of each match. Above all else, James was known for his storytelling, a gift that captivated those around him, and for his unwavering desire to help others whenever he could.



Those of us who knew him in McMinnville, Oregon, knew him to be a man of enduring kindness, with a keen and curious mind, who regularly displayed insightful and compassionate insight into the human condition, and modeled sterling personal integrity. He was a photographic artist who took many beautiful pictures of the Yamhill County area. Our regular brunch group and Friday night Legion prime rib dinner group always looked forward to fellowship with him. We all miss him very much.



May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and continue to inspire acts of kindness in the lives he touched.



The family plans no memorial service at this time.