William Michael Ross 1942 - 2025

William Michael Ross passed away August 17, 2025, at the age of 83.

He was born May 14, 1942, to William and Betty Ross in Detroit, Michigan. William was a longtime Produce Manager at Safeway and Harvest Fresh in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Smith Ross and Betty Lou (Huggins) Ross; siblings, Randy, Mathew, Kelly, and Allen. William is survived by siblings, Mark, Mary Beth, Edith, Jackie, and Amy. He is also survived by his daughter, Heather; and sons, Jacob and Ben.

Michael's passion in life was philosophy and spirituality.