Dr. Daniel L. Katz 1953 - 2025

Dr. Daniel L. Katz loved Third Street, calling it "Fairy Land." There was not an inch of the street he didn't know .

In 2000, Dan came to McMinnville, Oregon, to join the love of his life, Beth Caster. He LOVED teaching. Most of all, he LOVED physics.

Dan received his Ph.D. in physics from Oregon State University.

He was born in Chicago to Arnie and Anita Katz. He grew up there with his brother, Jonathan Katz, and later, Jon's wife, Nancy.

Dan was known for his kindness toward everyone.

He passed away peacefully at home, as was his wish.