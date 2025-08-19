August 19, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: Clinical manager tops in state

Yamhill Community Care has announced that Tracie Koepplin, clinical manager at Physicians Medical Center, is the winner of Oregon’s 2025 Immunization Champion Award.

The award is presented by the Association of Immunization Managers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It honors individuals who “go above and beyond to promote and foster immunizations for children and adults in their communities.”

Koepplin was instrumental in energizing the YCCO Immunization Workgroup, representatives of the organization said.

Under her leadership, they said, the group partnered with YCCO to design and implement a multipronged public awareness campaign about the importance of vaccines at all life stages.

The campaign included social media, radio and internet ads, along with a TV commercial. Messages were in both English and Spanish.

Dan Cushing, government affairs director for YCCO, said he nominated Koepplin because of her tireless efforts to improve vaccine communication in the community.

“She has used her compelling personal story to educate, inspire and protect others,” he said. “Tracie’s courage and advocacy have improved vaccination rates, making her a true immunization champion.”

She was one of 46 winners nationwide this year.

Wineries host classical concerts

Two local wineries this month will host concerts by Hunter Noack, part of his series “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild.”

This is “In a Landscape’s” 10th anniversary tour. Noack, a classical pianist, founded the series in 2016 to perform music in natural settings, rather than concert halls.

Soter Vineyards, 10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton, will host a show from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27. Stoller Vineyards, 16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton, will host shows from 5 to 6:30 Sunday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 1.

For each concert, Noack brings a 9-foot Steinway grand piano to the setting. Audience members wear wireless headphones, so they can wander through the environment while listening, rather than staying seated.

General admission is $60, and limited tickets are available.

For tickets and more information, go to Soter’s website, www.sotervineyards.com/event-calendar, Stoller’s at www.stollerfamilyestate.com or to Noack’s website, inalandscape.org.

Peaches the focus for Market

Mac Market will focus on just-ripe Oregon peaches this week. Each business in the market will create a special featuring the fruit Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 19 to 24.

Peach Please Week specials include peach pastries at Alea Bakery, peach-inspired items at CreativiTEE, a peach bourbon smash at Day by Day Bar, peach cheesy bread at Honey Pie Pizza and fresh peaches and peach deli items at Wellspent Market.

Mac Market, at 1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville, is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Air show tickets available

Three WWII military plans from Erickson Aircraft — an SBD Dauntless, P-40E Kittyhawk and a PV-2 Harpoon — will join the lineup for the 2025 Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, which will be held Sept. 26-28 at the McMinnville Airport.

Also scheduled are the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team and the USN Growler Airshow Team.

In addition to flights, numerous exhibits will be featured on the tarmac, such as a Coast Guard helicopter and historic aircraft. Organizations will have information booths and interactive exhibits, as well.

Food will be for sale on site.

Tickets at the airport are $28 to $38 for adults, depending on the show date. Military members get a discount. Children’s tickets are $8 to $13.

For more information, go to the Oregon International Air Show website, at oregonairshow.com/mcminnville-2025.

Serendipity anniversary

Serendipity Ice Cream will celebrate its fifth anniversary under its current ownership from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21. Patrons will get a spin of a wheel with each purchase, with the chance to win merchandise, free scoops and more.

Kevin and Becky Simpson purchased the business in 2020 from MV Advancements, which started it in 2000 as a retail ice cream shop and an employment training site.

Greeters meets Friday morning

Cruising McMinnville will host the Friday, Aug. 22 Greeters meeting in the US Bank Plaza, Third and Davis streets in downtown McMinnville. The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce organizes Greeters from 8 to 9 a.m. each Friday.

In Newberg, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce also holds a Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. on Fridays.

To submit items for consideration in Along the Street, email Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.