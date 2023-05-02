Glen Wilford Rice 1935 - 2025

Glen W. Rice was born August 28, 1935, to Leo and Emma Rice in Columbiana, Ohio; he was the ninth of their 11 children. He passed away August 21, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Glen grew up and graduated from high school in Columbiana, went to college in Virginia; then joined the U.S. Army. He married Sherry Green on August 17, 1959, and had three children. During this time, he pursued a career as an electrician. Upon his divorce in 1970, he moved with his three children near his brothers in Salem, Oregon, where he continued his electrical trade.

Through the group, "Parents without Partners," he met Corinne Malott, who also had three children. They married in 1972 and blended their two families together. He was actively involved in churches all his life along with his family: including choir, Bible study, and teaching. Glen was a faithful and passionate servant to Christ.

Glen enjoyed singing with his sisters, brothers, Mom and Pop in the early years; then quartets. He loved singing, gardening, bowling, Linfield football games, loved grandchildren activities and parties. He enjoyed spending winters in Yuma with lifelong friends. He also loved traveling all over the U.S., 17 countries and, especially, Israel.

Glen is survived by his wife, Corinne; his children, Pamela (Mike) Unger, Teresa (Kirk) Girod, and Glen Alan Rice, Robin (Dwight) Sturn, Lori (Lyle McCaw), and Patrick (Fe) Malott; sisters, Emma Jean and Carol; brother, James; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.