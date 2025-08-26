Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Drivers in flame-painted hot rods rumble past spectators Saturday evening as the “dragging the gut” portion of Cruising McMInnville begins.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bright paint and gleaming chrome catch the sunlight during the car show.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Crystal Marks of McMinnville stops for a selfie with Lucy Barajas of Newberg, part of the event’s security team, outside Los Molcajetes.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Crowds weave through rows of vintage cars on Third Street during Saturday’s Cruising McMinnville, a daylong celebration of classic cars and the local tradition of “dragging the gut.”
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Two-year-old Oliver Cartwright of Aurora, clutching a toy car, watches real ones go by from atop dad Christian’s shoulders as they enjoy a cooling mist on Third Street.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A flame-shooting dragon draws attention to the Fire Gambler, a heavily modified Nissan Pathfinder out of Portland, during the evening’s cruise.
Photo Gallery: Hot rides at Cruising McMinnville 2025
Vintage cars blaze into downtown for show and cruising as temps hit 100
Comments