Photo Gallery: Hot rides at Cruising McMinnville 2025

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Drivers in flame-painted hot rods rumble past spectators Saturday evening as the “dragging the gut” portion of Cruising McMInnville begins.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bright paint and gleaming chrome catch the sunlight during the car show.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Crystal Marks of McMinnville stops for a selfie with Lucy Barajas of Newberg, part of the event’s security team, outside Los Molcajetes.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Crowds weave through rows of vintage cars on Third Street during Saturday’s Cruising McMinnville, a daylong celebration of classic cars and the local tradition of “dragging the gut.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Two-year-old Oliver Cartwright of Aurora, clutching a toy car, watches real ones go by from atop dad Christian’s shoulders as they enjoy a cooling mist on Third Street.