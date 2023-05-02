Kevin Lee Glass 1963 - 2025

Kevin Lee Glass was born January 20, 1963, in Portland, Oregon. He was a cherished father, Papa, and friend. He passed away August 18, 2025, at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. He was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, by his parents, Gary and Shirley Glass. Kevin grew up riding dirt bikes and spending time outdoors. He had a passion for nature. He was the kindest man with the biggest heart and would do anything to help anyone. He was a devoted father and an adoring Papa. His children and grandchildren were his entire world. Kevin shared his love for the outdoors by teaching his kids how to fish, track deer, ride dirt bikes, and simply appreciate all of nature’s beauty. He found beauty in the small things, whether it was a special rock, a piece of driftwood, or an antler hidden in the forest. Family drives through the mountains were a tradition, with Kevin behind the wheel, pointing out hidden trails or stopping to explore. His lessons went beyond the outdoors: Kevin taught his children to love without judgment, to be kind even when it was hard, and to cherish life’s simple moments. Kevin spent most of his life as a timber faller, a career that suited his spirit and love for the forest. Later in life, he transitioned to parking lot striping, a trade he approached with the same dedication. No matter the work, Kevin’s heart belonged to his family. His love will live on forever in the stories, traditions, and values he passed down.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Glass Richter; his son, Kyle Glass; his grandchildren, Luci, Drew, Marley, and Macy; his brother, Jeffrey Glass; and his sister, Laurie Taylor.



The family invites you to share your memories of Kevin, and to celebrate the life of a man who loved deeply and lived fully.



His Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 14, at Wennerberg Park, 1003 W. Grant St. Carlton, Oregon.