Lee E. Adams 1938 - 2025

Lee E. Adams passed away June 24, 2025. He was born September 17, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, and graduated in 1956 from Grant High School.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Cheryl Adams; two daughters, Debra (Frank) Correia, and Vickie Adams; two granddaughters, Ashleigh (Tyler) McCoy, and Taylor (Alex) McMaster; and two great-grandchildren. All his life, Lee was a faithful minister as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the McMinnville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He will be greatly missed by all he knew.