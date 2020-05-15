Attack ads here tend to backfire

Political attacks often work. Otherwise, campaigns wouldn’t launch them. But Yamhill County has a record of rejecting such smears.

Today, we have another case study.

A few weeks ago, a website was created to detail the criminal record of commissioner candidate Barbara Boyer, mostly from the early to mid-90s, when she was in her 20s. It includes writing a bad check, marijuana use, getting arrested at a protest and driving under the influence. And she was cited for DUII again in 2013.

All of that information was reported, then was further pushed on voters in a mailer distributed this week throughout Yamhill County.

The names associated with both the website and mailer are longtime Oregon GOP operatives, including former state legislators. They all have ties to Boyer’s opponent, Lindsay Berschauer, who makes her living as a political consultant for Republican candidates and causes on a statewide level.

In the past, such political moves have backfired.

In 2002, incumbent Tom Bunn’s campaign paid for last-minute attack mailers and radio ads characterized as “shameful” by this editorial board.

“What is he thinking?” we wrote. “The attack ads have embarrassed his friends and elated his adversaries, who see prospects of people voting against him instead of for his opponent.”

Mary Stern went on to oust him.

In 2016, during the race in House District 24, Oregon’s Democratic Party ran an eleventh-hour smear campaign against Ron Noble, on behalf of candidate Ken Moore. It distorted and misrepresented an incident during Noble’s tenure as head of security at Linfield College, and Moore refused to distance himself from it.

We wrote, “This is the ugliest local example of dirty politics in our memory, which goes back a long time.” Noble won the race handily.

In 2018, McMinnville City Council candidate Sal Peralta was targeted with a last-minute robocall attack in his campaign to fend off conservative challenger Chris Chenoweth.

Suspicion fell on two relatives of County Commissioner Mary Starrett, husband Ron Fennern of the politically active RAF Enterprises, and brother Kevin Starrett of the politically active Oregon Firearms Federation. However, all parties associated with the Chenoweth camp denied involvement.

Peralta sailed to victory.

There’s no hard data on the effect smear tactics had on the outcomes. But opinions from the community led us to believe the last-minute low-blows hurt more than they helped. Voters here don’t seem to welcome big-city political consultants swooping in to tar the opposition.

How will the ads attacking Boyer resonate with voters? We will see.

However, with David Wall also in the race — he received 15% of the vote last time he ran — there’s a good chance the race will be extended to November. That would make the current smear tactics a lingering issue.