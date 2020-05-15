Election mailer targets Boyer

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Megan
"Berchauer had no qualms with the mailer."
That's it. That's the whole story right there. What else will she be comfortable doing if she's rewarded by voters and elected next week?
She runs a PRIVATE political consulting firm, which she has not indicated she will close if elected as Commissioner. How will she assure Yamhill County that her decisions as Commissioner will not be influenced by her clients at Leona Consulting?
Sheila B
Quote by current Yamhill County Commissioner Rick Olson, who is not running for re-election: “Much like when I ran against Commissioner Springer, I am appalled that any candidate would run a negative campaign such as what was done with the website and the recent mailing,” he said. “I am sure that Barbara could have brought up some past negative past information regarding her opponent, but elected not to.” Commissioner Olson is correct. Barbara Boyer would never be involved in such dirty politics as Lindsay Berschauer has demonstrated - even if indirectly. Quote from article: "Berschauer had no qualms with the matter." Boyer owned up to her arrest and shared this information publicly. Barbara Boyer is an honest person, running an honest campaign. The opposite of the Berschauer campaign. We need an honest and non partisan county commissioner in Yamhill County. That is Barbara Boyer - not Lindsay Berschauer.
tagup
Hmmm....Mailer came from Sublimity....is that in Yamhill county?......guess not....
tatompki
The paper trail seems clear that not only did Berschauer know about the website and mailer (in various public FB groups she denied she was behind it), but seems to be condoning it. Dirty politics has no place in a local, non-partisan position and our county can't afford another partisan hack.
Motherof3
Curious why anyone hasn’t asked the deep questions of why Barbara didn’t step down on her board positions or what community service she’s done to fix this?
I’m not a fan of the mailer Personally.
But now I’m very concerned that this level of unethical behavior was going on with an elected official and appears to have been kept secret.
Barbara says she “owned her past” but I would like to understand how she did so? Did she help at a sober facility? Did she mentor alcoholics? Did she lobby to get safe sober housing?
I haven’t seen any of this. What I have learned is that Barbara has lots of wineries (more alcohol) supporting her.
Raven
Maybe Commissioner Starrett would be available for comment now? She has commented here before.
Aorta1775
I am not a Boyer supporter. My family supports Berschauer.
With that said I think the mailer was wrong and over the top as the website previously released was information enough for the people.
The county voters got the point.
The issue I have is that fact everyone keeps saying Boyer stepped up and took responsibility for her actions which is FALSE. Her DUII was 2013 it took until 2015 to clear it up because she did NOT take responsibility. Actually went to jail for NOT taking responsibility.
Then she did NOT let the voters know her past record from day one when she entered the race for a PAID position with our tax dollars. We as voting tax payers have a right to know who we are elected into the seat and Boyer has been nothing but secretive.
Individuals are bashing Berschauer for large campaign funds; UHHH did you all miss the list of wineries funding Boyer. Fair is fair as to whom you acquire to endorse you during your campaign. Is it sad that this turned into mud slinging "dirty" politics in our small county YES, but I will never waiver in my belief that the voters of Yamhill County have a right to know about Boyers' past criminal history and DO NOT for one second try and convince me if the tables were flipped Boyer would not have released information on Berschauer.
The moral of this story is when you run for office you live in a fish bowl so you better damn well know how to swim.
Heidi Parker-AIM (Action In Mac)...because I do not hide from anyone!
madmacs
Berschauer runs a GOP consulting business and this is what they do. Of course she is behind this mailer and website. She has also run a very dishonest campaign in general, and has tried to run on what amount to non issues (metro, increasing property taxes are two) instead of things that the commissioners actually do. She is an extreme far right candidate running against a true independent.
treefarmer
I have already marked and delivered my ballot. My vote was as strong an endorsement of Barbara Boyer as it was a repudiation of dirty out-of county influence on our local governance. We do not need a Starrett clone injecting a radical non-representative agenda into Yamhill County politics. I am keeping the faith that my fellow citizens will see through the slimy propaganda and not allow the BOC to be hijacked.
SW
To Motherof3 and others.
Boyer's past was well recorded by this paper as well with numerous letters to the editors over the years decrying her continued leadership in her many volunteer committees supporting our local and state farmers. It was never secret. Lindsay wrote she was "shocked" to just find out about this issue. What is more shocking is someone who as a lobbyist is so poor at doing background research.
Additionally, one of Lindsey's ideas is a recovery HS. Recovery includes taking responsibility, making amends and moving forward. If you go to the Forward With Barbara FB page she accounts for her past. For Lindsey and her followers to not understand this while supporting her project is hypocritical at best. What we want from anyone who has made mistakes is to own them and move forward. That is our judicial system.
We need a leader who has actually demonstrated she knows how to research, learn and listen. Boyer has shown those skills over her decades of service to our community. Boyer has provided leadership in her many volunteer committees, has successfully run a farm/agribusiness for decades and started the successful Farmer's market. Boyer initiated the donation of leftover produce to YCAP.
Boyer relies on her ideas and issues to run her campaign and does not hide behind smear campaigns and "anonymous" pac groups. Boyer does not need to misstate the Sheriff's response in her initial campaign material, she does not need to mislead citizens about raising taxes - note, due to measure 50, taxes cannot be raised, they can only be lowered. Over 90% of Boyer's money has come from within the county. With Boyer we do not need to worry about outside influence or hidden clients. Boyer has been upfront about her long ties to this county, her ideas and abilities, and is who we need to lead us as we navigate the new world under this pandemic.
Christmas has Talons
Boyer's supporters act as though drunk driving hasn't maimed and killed 10,500+a year injuring another 300,000. They also act as though there hasn't been education about drinking and driving and PSA's for the last 40 years. my family has suffered at the hands of a drunk driver and I sure don't want someone with such a lack of self control to be in office. Her behavior and responses to it lack integrity and honesty. My family will be voting for Lindsay!
I'll part with other's on here who think the mailer was over the top and say I'm glad someone stood up for my family and other's affected by the selfishness and arrogance of drunk driving..