Barbara Boyer best suited for county commission seat

 

It’s time for us to offer an endorsement in this year’s Yamhill County commissioner race. But first, a few preliminaries:

1) There are only two viable candidates. Retiree David Wall lacks the public service credentials, campaign resources and willingness to engage needed for a credible run. This is a repeat of his candidacy of 2018, when he also failed to avail himself of an endorsement interview or mount a visible campaign.

Barbara Boyer and Lindsay Berschauer both check those boxes, so we will limit our analysis to them.

2) There is only one candidate with a deep understanding and affiliation with agriculture.

Without any hired help, Barbara Boyer and her husband have been managing a 400- acre farm for 20-odd years, and at one point were single-handedly managing another 600 rented acres as well. Holder of a degree in plant science from the University of Connecticut, she co-founded and served as the original manager of the McMinnville Farmers Market. She is an eight-year member and past chair of the state Board of Agriculture. She has served as an elected member of the Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation Board for 16 years and chaired it for 12.

Boyer has also held posts with the state Department of Land Conservation & Development, Oregon Agricultural Heritage Commission, Watershed Enhancement Board, SEDCOR and Department of Energy. On the side, she runs a Community Supported Agriculture operation supplying locals with fresh produce.

Lindsay Berschauer joins farmers along the right-of-way in opposing the Yamhelas Westsider Trail.

3) There is only one candidate for this non-partisan post who can credibly claim non-partisan status.

Barbara Boyer is an avowed “independent with a lower-case i,” by which she means she’s not affiliated with any party, not even the Oregon Independent Party. And she has been drawing both political and financial support across party lines.

Lindsay Berschauer is a deeply committed Republican. She’s been a political operative for statewide GOP politics for a decade, and will be appearing as a Republican on local May Primary ballots in a bid for a Republican Precinct Committee post. During her former residency in Wilsonville, she sought appointment to a legislative seat as a Republican. She boasts endorsements from Republican legislators Brian Boquist, Kim Thatcher and Bill Post, and has received a substantial funding infusion from the George family, headed by former Republican legislator Gary George. Finally, she operates a political consulting business deeply committed to Republican causes and candidates.

4) There is only one candidate with substantial local roots.

Barbara Boyer has lived and worked in Yamhill County continuously for more than 20 years.

Lindsay Berschauer is an Arizona transplant who settled in the Portland Metro Area before relocating to Newberg in 2015 and Carlton in 2019. She operates her consulting business out of her home, so it has moved with her.
 
5) There is only one candidate with a checkered criminal past.
 
Barbara Boyer had arrests in the 1990s in Clackamas County, under her maiden name, for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, bouncing a check and disorderly conduct. She settled the first pair by completing diversion programs, the second pair by completing probation periods. Under the name she took when she married hay farmer Tom Boyer in 1999, she was cited for DUII in 2013 and failure to complete a diversion program on it in 2015, both in Yamhill County.
 
To the best of our knowledge, Lindsay Berschauer has left no trail of criminal misdoing.
 
Boyer’s key objectives are conservation, economic development and retention of rural character and livability. Berschauer’s are keeping taxes low, protecting gun and property rights, fighting metro creep and promoting an addiction recovery charter school. A concealed-carry permit holder, she favors declaring Yamhill County a sanctuary from enforcement of gun restrictions.
 
We are troubled by Boyer’s litany of scrapes with the law, particularly the two dating back less than 10 years. We are also bothered by her failure to disclose them up front and own up to them forthrightly when they came to light at the tail end of a heated campaign.
 
That notwithstanding, she still stands apart as a non-partisan listener and collaborator with both feet firmly planted in local soil. Berschauer is energetic and articulate, but we find Boyer the better fit for the job, blemishes and all.

