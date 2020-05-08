Barbara Boyer best suited for county commission seat

It’s time for us to offer an endorsement in this year’s Yamhill County commissioner race. But first, a few preliminaries:

1) There are only two viable candidates. Retiree David Wall lacks the public service credentials, campaign resources and willingness to engage needed for a credible run. This is a repeat of his candidacy of 2018, when he also failed to avail himself of an endorsement interview or mount a visible campaign.

Barbara Boyer and Lindsay Berschauer both check those boxes, so we will limit our analysis to them.

2) There is only one candidate with a deep understanding and affiliation with agriculture.

Without any hired help, Barbara Boyer and her husband have been managing a 400- acre farm for 20-odd years, and at one point were single-handedly managing another 600 rented acres as well. Holder of a degree in plant science from the University of Connecticut, she co-founded and served as the original manager of the McMinnville Farmers Market. She is an eight-year member and past chair of the state Board of Agriculture. She has served as an elected member of the Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation Board for 16 years and chaired it for 12.

Boyer has also held posts with the state Department of Land Conservation & Development, Oregon Agricultural Heritage Commission, Watershed Enhancement Board, SEDCOR and Department of Energy. On the side, she runs a Community Supported Agriculture operation supplying locals with fresh produce.

Lindsay Berschauer joins farmers along the right-of-way in opposing the Yamhelas Westsider Trail.

3) There is only one candidate for this non-partisan post who can credibly claim non-partisan status.

Barbara Boyer is an avowed “independent with a lower-case i,” by which she means she’s not affiliated with any party, not even the Oregon Independent Party. And she has been drawing both political and financial support across party lines.