Berschauer wins commissioner's race

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Christmas has Talons
Boyer: “I don’t reward bad behavior.”
Curious if Boyer ever considered herself the one whose bad behavior was being rewarded by receiving votes? So you drunk drive twice, steal and lie to the voters by omission and still get some votes? Virtue signaling is only effective when staring with real virtue as a foundation.