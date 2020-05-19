Berschauer wins commissioner race outright
[Updated Thursday 8:15 a.m.]
In unofficial results, with few votes left to be counted, Lindsay Berschauer's vote total has held well over over the 50% mark, making her Yamhill County's next commissioner.
In the latest results, Berschauer has 15,622, or roughly 52% of the vote, to Barbara Boyer's 12,162 (about 41%) and David Wall's 2,118 (about 7%).
Berschauer will replace Rick Olson no the board, joining sitting commissioners Casey Kulla and Mary Starrett.
Check back here and in Friday's paper for more reaction and election follow-up.
-------
[Updated Wednesday 2:45 a.m., and again at 2:10 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.]
Lindsay Berschauer extended her strong lead in the race for Yamhill County commissioner with 52.8% of the vote to 40.3% for Barbara Boyer, as the county released an updated ballot tally late Wednesday afternoon. She has been leading since the beginning and in each of the four rounds of ballot results released by the county.
With a third of the votes still to be counted, Berschauer had 10,933 votes, to Boyer's 8,333.
Berschauer said she was "very encouraged" by the results. However, she noted on Wednesday morning that "there are still ballots to be counted, so we are watching the returns closely today before making any statements."
If her lead holds, Berschauer will be the county’s next commissioner. A runoff occurs only if no candidates receive 50% of the total vote plus one.
Boyer said she is "not getting too anxious yet; I’m letting the clerk’s office do their job."
However, she said, "I’m really really proud of my team and the volunteers and the supporters, and it was a pure honor to run. I'm extremely proud of our integrity and the positive way in which we ran our campaign."
Third candidate David Wall received 1,424 votes, or 6.9%.
County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said 32,788 ballots were logged into the building Tuesday night, with 31,913 of those having matching signatures. He collected additional ballots from neighboring counties Wednesday morning, but that number has not yet been released.
Extra safety measures and fewer volunteers due to the COVID-19 were causing results to be released slower than normal, Van Bergen said early Wednesday.
Berschauer is a political analyst, Boyer is a hay farmer and Wall is a retired engineer.
Incumbent Rick Olson did not run for re-election for the nonpartisan job which helps guide the county's $150 million annual budget and some 600 employees.
Although Wall has a few outspoken supporters, most voters seem to have focused their attention on Boyer and Berschauer, sparking impassioned letters to the editor from both sides.
The arguments intensified in May, after a Republican political action committee sent out a mailer targeting Boyer’s criminal history, which includes two DUIIs.
The mailer, by Capitol Watch Political Action Committee, coincided with an in-kind donation to Berschauer by the same PAC, for $10,000.
On the same day, May 12, Stimson Lumber Co. was recorded as giving a $10,000 in-kind donation to Capitol Watch. Stimson also donated $5,000 in cash to Berschauer's canmpaign.
Berschauer has raised $57,997 and spent $65,894 on her campaign as of Tuesday, taking out a loan for $2,000 just days ago.
Boyer raised $32,484, and spent $32,430.
Berschauer said she is running as the “working class champion.” She received particularly strong support from farmers opposed to the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, which she promised to oppose if elected.
Boyer, who is chair of the county Soil and Water Conservation District, is not registered with any political party, and said she would focus on agriculture, liveability, and bringing disparate groups together.
In the coming year, the county will face challenges from the fiscal fallout of the pandemic, and county Administrator Ken Huffer said earlier this month he may have to call the budget committee back into session, if things change drastically from when it approved the budget at the beginning of this month.
Comments
Drew1951
I am, at this point, disappointed with these returns. I hope others hope, as I do, that disgusting, despicable politicking will not be used In future elections.
tagup
Unfortunately, campaigning by tearing down an opponent rather than focusing on goals, plans and ideas seem to be the strategy these days.....
Kat758
I have to agree with you Drew and tagup
Will
Hey, I have an idea, how about thinking twice about running for elected office when you have a rap sheet as long as my arm. Don't blame the mailer.
Bill B
"He will collect ballots from neighboring counties ". Huh?
Paul Daquilante
Bill B . . .
A resident living in Yamhill County, but perhaps working in Marion County, could have dropped off a ballot in Marion. Or a ballot(s) could have been left in Multnomah, Washington or any county in Oregon for that matter.
seed farmer
This county is in big trouble and 90% of them don't have a clue. Starrett/Berschauer will be way worse than Lewis/George ever were. An election bought and paid for with Starrett's money and mountains of out of county money. Now the quid pro quo will begin. It'll start with Kevin Starrett wanting them to pass a second amendment sanctuary county ordinance, which will be absolutely meaningless - a waste of time and taxpayer money. IMO, a very sad day.
PM
Apparently some voters, commissioners (endorser Kulla), newspapers (endorser News-Register) and commenters prefer to ignore or bury the fact that a person with a long arrest record was running for an office to represent them. Thank goodness there's some goodness in the majority of the voters.
Ossie Bladine
PM, if by "ignore or bury" you mean publish a front page story about it and mention it multiple times thereafter, then yes, we sure "ignored" and "buried" it.
You must have really been distraught when George W. Bush was elected.
tagup
Dick Cheney had two DWI’s......selective outrage is amusing....
jane
I do remember the News Register publishing an article about Boyer's arrest record. However, it came only after a tacky web site was created sharing the information. The NR apparently found Berschauer's dog bite incident more news worthy. If the web site about the arrest record hadn't been created, I wonder if the NR would have covered it. I would prefer to not see the 'dirty politics' of the mud slinging web sites or mailers. I would much prefer to see a balanced, unbiased news source. However, I don't know if such a thing can exist these days.
treefarmer
seed farmer - you nailed it, and I predict our fellow farmers will experience some buyer's remorse in due time. Elections have consequences and a lot of damage can be done in a four year term. Wishes for strength and perseverance go out to Casey.
Sonny
I'm glad to see that the majority of Yamhill County leans conservative and the votes came in supporting Berschauer.
Jim
The right person for the job. Great job Yamhill County. I bet all the liberals hair is on fire right now.
Treehouse
I wonder how many of the voters with "concerns" about Boyer's arrest record also cast their ballots for Jo Rae Perkins?
https://www.oregonlive.com/mapes/2013/11/jo_rae_perkins_us_senate_candi.html
It's fairly notable that those who were most eager to make this non-partisan race into a partisan battle may also be the biggest hypocrites.