2020 Local Election Guide
Yamhill County Treasurer
Full-time drama over part-time job in campaign for Yamhill County treasurer
McMinnville City Council
Mayor
McMinnville candidates for mayor make their case in forums
Hill promises second term of steady work for McMinnville
Polarized views challenge Parker in first run for office
Ward 1
Chenoweth focuses on business, policing, housing in second bid for office
Sustainable growth is a priority for McCracken in council bid
Ward 2
Menke meets opposition in fifth run
Ruiz challenges status quo in election bid
Ward 3
Pierce focuses on racial equity, climate justice in bid for Mac council
Garvin puts priority on livability in Mac city council re-election bid
Carlton City Council
Mayor, council member vie to lead Carlton
Five seek three seats on Carlton
Lafayette City Council
In Lafayette, 9 run for 4 council seats
Newberg City Council
Six candidates seek pair of seats on Newberg City Council
Sheridan City Council
Sheridan incumbents face council challengers
Willamina City Council
Willamina will elect a new mayor as Skyberg ends extended run
Five seek three Willamina council seats
Yamhill City Council
