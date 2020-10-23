• 

2020 Local Election Guide

Yamhill County Treasurer

Full-time drama over part-time job in campaign for Yamhill County treasurer

McMinnville City Council

Mayor

McMinnville candidates for mayor make their case in forums

Hill promises second term of steady work for McMinnville

Polarized views challenge Parker in first run for office

Ward 1

Chenoweth focuses on business, policing, housing in second bid for office

Sustainable growth is a priority for McCracken in council bid

Ward 2

Menke meets opposition in fifth run

Ruiz challenges status quo in election bid

Ward 3

Pierce focuses on racial equity, climate justice in bid for Mac council

Garvin puts priority on livability in Mac city council re-election bid

Carlton City Council

Mayor, council member vie to lead Carlton

Five seek three seats on Carlton

Lafayette City Council

In Lafayette, 9 run for 4 council seats

Newberg City Council

Six candidates seek pair of seats on Newberg City Council

Sheridan City Council

Sheridan incumbents face council challengers

Willamina City Council

Willamina will elect a new mayor as Skyberg ends extended run

Five seek three Willamina council seats

Yamhill City Council

Three candidates, two openings for Yamhill council

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable