McMinnville candidates for mayor make their case in forums

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel
Thanks Dora. This was a great article except for this very strange and oddly out of place sentence "Both candidates are registered Republicans, Mormons and attended a “Back the Blue” pro-law enforcement rally in downtown McMinnville last month." I had to stop and read that several times to make sure it was what I thought it was. Weird.
Joel
It made about as much sense as "Both candidates drive blue cars, shop at Winco and enjoy vacuuming their living room."
Willamina Willy
I took note of the planted mole in the audience. Berschauer asks about their supporters knowing full well that Mary Starrett's brother Kevin (Oregon Firearms Federation) was one of the donors. I hope McMinnville is watching closely as the outside money is pouring into these races in an attempt to buy them off. Translation, quid pro quo. Even the Treasurer's race. Paulette who? Scott Hill has served this community honorably for many, many years. He has shown a steady hand, and been at the table for some very difficult decisions over the years - always being the consummate leader who truly represented the values of our community.
HypocrisyWatch
"She said she wants to provide a fresh leadership style, while promoting unity, inclusion and transparency.
“People have given up. They don’t feel heard. They don’t feel important. I’m going to fix that,” Parker said"
I still simply do not understand how we, as a city, are supposed to trust her when she talks about listening, making people feel heard, etc. when the only way she deals with critiques, differing opinions, and dissent is to delete comments, block people, ban them from her page/groups, and finally making her "community group" private.
This is not transparency. I see her, and Mrs. Ruiz (running in Ward 2 against Kellie Menke who is another long time servant of the people), use this term a lot and yet I don't see either of them putting that into practice relating to themselves - only other people.
The hypocrisy is real.