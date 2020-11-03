Local Republican incumbents hold state seats

News-Register file photo##Ron Noble at a town hall in February of this year. News-Register file photo##Brian Boquist at a town hall in February of this year.

Rep. Ron Noble, a former McMinnville Police chief, has earned a third term representing Oregon House District 24. After early returns, he held a 56.08% to 43.74% lead over challenger Lynnette Shaw, a local business owner from Carlton who ran on the Democratic and Working Families ticket.

Also headed to State House victories are Rep. Mike Nearman in the 23rd District -- with 57.35% of the vote in a four-way race -- and Rep. Bill Post in the 24th District, fending off Democrat Ramiro Navarro Jr., 55.19% to 44.68%.

State Senator Brian Boquist, a Republican from Dallas had 56.7% of the vote compared to challenger Bernadette Hansen's 43.19% in early returns.