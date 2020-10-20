Mac Mayor 2020: Polarized views challenge Parker in first run for office

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
As much as Heidi Parker is not a good fit for Mac... so too is it becoming readily apparent that two other political operatives - County Commissioners Lindsay Berschauer and Mary Starrett - are also pressing a little too hard and maybe are not a good fit for Yamhill County as well.
VOTE SCOTT HILL FOR MAC MAYOR!
aim
watch what you say or you will get blocked