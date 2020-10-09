McMinnville City Council: Menke meets opposition in fifth run

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Granted that Kellie Menke is a bit of an institution in Mac political circles and will have plenty in the readership of the NR that will laud her many achievements and even her vision for tomorrow, but the question that needs to be asked is whether or not the Mac City Council is still a good fit for Menke or would we all be better served if she were to not be running again and instead took on an advisory roll that would seek to mentor a new generation of leaders that will actually be alive in the not-too-distant future?! This is a very good way for Menke to continue to invest in Mac politics without cluttering up the process.
We live in a nation where we elect individuals to represent us and our interest at every level of government, but the question we must ask now is whether or not in moving forward if we would be better served with new blood on fresh legs, with fresh ideas and innovations or shall we just continue on with the status quo that is Kellie Menke? And let's face it... Menke became an "institution" in Mac not because of her "fresh and innovative ideas", but because she has continued to trod along the status quo trail year in, year out...
Lastly, and this may seem harsh... but I think Kellie Menke has had enough time to implement her ideas for what Mac will look like in years to come. She has already exceeded whatever is the normal tenure of a City Council member. Isn't it time that we give an honest evaluation of Kellie Menke and of that of her opposition and vote accordingly, instead of just automatically marking an X next to the Menke name on the mail-in ballot? According to the current wave of conventional wisdom, Ms. Menke is possibly a part of the problem that we are now facing, as she too is a member of the dreaded "white privilege"! Do we really want to go forward with that kind of baggage? Can we as a progressive society afford to. You decide and please be sure to vote.