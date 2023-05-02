More Ways to Support Local Journalism

You don’t have to be a journalist to keep local news strong. Every member of our community can help sustain independent journalism in Yamhill County — here’s how:

                  

 


Community Business Partners are local organizations that advertise in the News-Register—not just to promote themselves, but to help sustain independent, local journalism in Yamhill County.

Their advertising dollars help pay for reporters to cover the stories that keep our community informed: city meetings, school sports, local events, nonprofit efforts, and more.

When you support these businesses, you’re also supporting a stronger, better-informed community.

 

Quick-links to News-Register Community Partners

Automotive & Marine Health & Personal Care
Business & Professional Home, Garden & Real Estate
Construction & Manufacturing  Personal Services
Food, Drink & Lodging  Shopping & Arts/Entertainment
Government & Education  

 

Alphabetical Listing of News-Register Community Partners

A  

A&E Security and Electronic Solutions

J   

J and M Homes

 

Alderwood Massage Therapy

 

J&W Carstar

 

Andrew Physical Therapy

 

James B Nelson DDA / Advanced Smile Design

 

Art Harvest Studio Tour

K 

Kona Makai Nail Spa

 

Arts Alliance of Yamhill County

L 

La Rambla Restaurant and Bar

 

Baker Street Real Estate

 

Lacey Summers, Realtor with Bella Casa Group

 

Bernards, CPA

 

Laughing Bean Bistro

 

BestMed Urgent Care

 

Les Schwab

 

Beth Caster, Realtor

 

Life Care Center of McMinnville

 

Big Box Returns (coming soon!)

  

Linfield University
 

The Bindery

  

Local Flow (coming soon!)

 

Blue Raeven Farmstand

 

Lum's GMC

 

Boersma's

M 

MacHub Community Warehouse

 

Bonnett's Plumbing LLC

 

Mac Prescription

 

Bowers Diesel

 

Macy & Son

 

Budget Blinds

 

Marjorie House Memory Care Community

 

Busy Bee Cleaning

 

McKenzie Duncan Johns, CPAs, LLC

 

Cal Portland

 

McMenamins

 

Carlton Corners

 

McMinnville Antiques Mall

 

Carlton Farms

 

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce

 

Cascade Movement Center

 

McMinnville Downtown Association

 

Cascadia Landscaping

 

McMinnville RV and Self Storage

 

Chehalem Property Management, LLC

  

McMinnville Wine + Food Classic

 

Chemeketa Community College, Yamhill Valley Campus

 

Muchas Gracias

 

Chuck Colvin Ford Nissan

N  

Namasa LLC

 

Citizens Bank

  

Nash & Nichol

 

City of McMinnville

 

News-Register Publishing Co.

 

Cruising McMinnville

O 

Oregon Lithoprint

 

Cypress at the Atticus

  

Oregon Mutual

 

Davison Auto Parts

 

Oregon Wine Press

 

Dr. HVAC

P 

Poseyland Florist

 

The Erin Hanson Gallery

  

Primisys

  

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

 

Provoking Hope

F  

Fircrest Assisted Living & Memory Care

R 

Recology Organics McMinnville

 

First Federal

  

Rock of Ages Retirement Community

 

Gallery Ballet & Tap

S 

Scott's Automotive

 

Glo Spa

  

Shoemates Footwear & Repair

 

Golden Valley Brewery

 

Snapology

 

Gormley Plumbing + Mechanical

 

State Farm Insurance
 

The Grain Station

 

Steve's Auto Service

 

Hagan Hamilton Insurance Services

 T   Timmreck & McNicol

 

Happy Hut

   

Tina's Landscape Maintenance

 

Harvest Fresh Grocery and Deli

 

 Top Shelf Cannabis

 

Heater Allen Brewing

  

Two Dogs Taphouse

 

Henson Orthodontics

 

Washington Roofing Company

 

Hold Right Plumbing

  

Willamette Valley Medical Center

 

Hopscotch Toys and Games

Y 

Yamhill County CASA

I  

Inner Oasis (coming soon!)

 

 

For questions or updates to this page, please e-mail cbmason@newsregister.com.

 

 

Comments

