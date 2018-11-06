Marcus Larson/News-Register##County Commissioner candidate Casey Kulla celebrates with friends, family and supporters at 3rd Street Pizza in McMinnville following release of initial election results gave him a sizable lead over incumbent Stan Primozich.

By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • November 6, 2018 Tweet

Voters select Kulla for Yamhill County commissioner

[Updated Wednesday 10:15 a.m.]

Grand Island resident Casey Kulla has won a seat on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners over incumbent Stan Primozich.

In unofficial final election night results released by the county clerk's office, Kulla has 21,131 votes, or 55.62 percent, and Primozich has 16,753 votes, or 44.09 percent.

“The only thing I can say is I have been proud to serve the people of Yamhill County, and I certainly am sorry I am not going to be able to continue to do that," Primozich said late Tuesday evening

He said however, that he had “given totally of myself,” and feels proud of the work he has done.

“We have a lot of things to be proud of in Yamhill County and I have worked ... to make my hopes and dreams for Yamhill County a reality,” Primozich said.

It was standing room only at Third Street Pizza in McMinnville on Tuesday evening, where County Commission candidate Casey Kulla was being mobbed by excited supporters.

“I asked the county if they were ready for a commissioner who wanted to plan and look to the future ... tackle climate change and homelessness,” Kulla said. “And then I realized, they answered yes. So that was pretty exciting.”

In a campaign marked by its participants' courtesy and focus more on the issues than on each other, Primozich and Kulla debated the merits of experience versus new ideas and priorities ranging from continued focus on economic development to taking on the challenges of water scarcity in a warming climate.

The office is non-partisan, but there were, and are, clear differences between the generally conservative Primozich and often more liberal Kulla. Primozich is opposed to the increasing prevalence of legal marijuana; Kulla grows it on his organic vegetable farm. Primozich supports expansion of Riverbend Landfill; Kulla opposes it. Both, however, support the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, and in something of a switch, Primozich opposes commercial solar facilities on high-value farmland, while Kulla supports them – albeit with some modifications.

Primozich is a longtime McMinnville resident with a background as a financial adviser; Kulla, who holds a master's degree in forest ecology, is an organic farmer who argued that he could better represent rural agrarian county residents.

In addition to tackling issues of climate change, Kulla also wants to ask voters to switch to a five-member county commission.

“It's a tremendous, tremendous moment, I feel like, in the county,” he said. “We have neighbors on the island [with whom] we don't share political views at all – there's like no overlap – and yet they supported me. It's very humbling. It's a good feeling.”