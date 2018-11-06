Potter will be Yamhill mayor

YAMHILL -- Yvette Potter will be Yamhill's new mayor.

She led in a three-person race for the Yamhill mayor's seat, according to the final unofficial count released Wednesday morning by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

She will replace Paula Terp, who is retiring from the mayor's post in December.



Potter, a city council member, had 216 votes, or 48 percent, in the three-way race. Opponent Chuck Mitchell, a former mayor, had 68 votes, or 15 percent. Opponent Jason Yates had 156 votes, or 35 percent. The rest were write-ins.

Yamhill voters also filled two council positions. Incumbent councilor Kay Echauri and newcomer Morgann Gilmore were running unopposed.





