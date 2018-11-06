November 6, 2018 Tweet

Dayton voters approve police levy

DAYTON -- Voters are approving a local option levy for police services.

According to the first run of ballots by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office, the levy is being approved, 394 yes, or 61 percent, to 253 no, or 39 percent.

The three-year levy would continue to fund a Yamhill County deputy sheriff who provides police service exclusively in Dayton. It also would include services such as Municipal Court, a records clerk, a code enforcement officer and support services.

Cost is estimated at $1.85 per $1,000 assessed property value each of the three years, starting in 2019-20. The owner of a house assessed at $150,000 for tax purposes would pay $277.50 per year.

The levy would replace the current levy that pays for the same law enforcement services, which expires June 30, 2019.