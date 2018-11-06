Peralta retains seat on Mac City Council

By the time early election returns came in at 8 p.m. on election night, incumbent McMinnville City Councilor Sal Peralta already had a commanding lead in defending his Ward 1 seat from challengers Chris Chenoweth and Leanna Gautney.

Early returns had Peralta at 1,365 votes in the Southwest McMinnville ward to 823 votes for Chenoweth and 348 votes for Gautney -- leaving the latter two candidates no realistic way to catch up.

"I think the early returns are promising," Peralta told the News-Register. "I'm just really grateful to the voters of this ward for electing me to this position."

Peralta, the secretary of the Oregon Independent Party, was appointed in January to fill the council vacancy left by Kevin Jeffries. Gautney had also applied to fill the vacancy.

It was an unusually contentious race for a council position, with heated rhetoric occasionally exchanged between Peralta and Chenoweth over campaign tactics and views on development and the homeless.

Peralta said he plans to continue the positive direction the council has been taking over the past year.

"I appreciate the work both my opponents put in," Peralta said. "I think their efforts helped me be a better candidate."

Chenoweth, who owns the McMinnville computer business Acupro Oregon, ran as a conservative bucking the status quo on the council.

He did not respond to requests to provide an election night phone number where he could be reached for comment. Earlier in the campaign, he told supporters on Facebook he did not respond to questions from News-Register reporters.

Chenoweth reiterated that stand in an email to the paper on election day. "I do not intend on making any comments to the News Register," he said in the email. "Any comments will be on my Facebook page."

Gautney conceded early in the evening. "It was a good race, " she said. "I'm glad I was able to be a part of it. I would congratulate the winner and step aside and let him do his job."

This was her first political campaign, she added, and there were many positive aspects to it. "Some other things I wouldn't wish on everyone," she said. "It takes a strong person to get through the process and put themselves out there in the community."