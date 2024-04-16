Planning Commissioner Gaibler listed as biggest donor to Berschauer

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
MBert70
The farmers love her. That is all.
Weatherby
Quid Pro Quo is alive and well. I'll do something for you if you do something for me. Berschauer doesn't actually care about these donors, they are only useful to her for now. Same thing in reverse. They want something from her so they contribute. Berschauer would sell her soul for a perceived vote, nothing further. It has been proven that Yamhill County is where you turn when you can't get elected anywhere else.
tagup
I find it interesting that (according to todays NR articles) King has over 5 times more in donations of $100 or less...a group that seems less likely to expect something in return.
NativeOregonian
Where's the headline "Bubba King's biggest donor political activist Lynette Shaw" ?
yamhillbilly2
It is very interesting reading if you look into ‘who owns Bridgeview Press of Cave Junction Oregon’. It appears to be a creation of Dr Arthur Robinson who used to use the name Althouse Press, which turned out to be a fictitious company, he used while running for office in Oregon. Is he actually the $11,000+ donation to Lindsay on 3/5/24 ? Or was Tom Hammer, the George family or any one of the other deep pockets for Lindsay? Talk about trying to obscure sources of donations! Lindsay could teach a Master Class on being shady. With all the ‘Lindsay Litter’ proliferating around the county we all should remember there is another great alternative for Commissioner that does not look to be ‘owned’ by big money. How about a voice for everyday folks instead of a handful of the wealthy?
P S.... interesting that Bridgeview Press is on Dick George(?) Rd in Cave Junction
yamhillbilly2
It pesky little me again, my curiosity got to me and made me do a little looking into Bridgeview Press. It is currently inactive according to the SOS website. Why is Lindsay listing an inactive business entity on her campaign contribution form, and if you don’t know what all the names are that the George family donated under, you don’t realize how much Lindsay is beholden to them.