By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 5, 2024 Tweet

Observers watch election process closely

In addition to the people who work for the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office to collect and count ballots, volunteers representing both major political parties spend time observing the election process to make sure it is done fairly.

The election observers occupy a special room in the clerk’s building, which is equipped with a large screen that displays numerous views from cameras in other rooms. Observers are able to see people working with ballots and running them through tabulation machines. No part of the process is secret.

The News-Register contacted both the Yamhill County Republican and Democrat parties asking to speak to an observer from each side. Only one party provided the name of a volunteer.

Democrat observer Marsha Mackie volunteered for the first time in May 2022, the primary election.

“The election process was fascinating,” she said. “I had always been curious about what happens after you turn your ballot in.”

This year, now a veteran of several elections, Mackie volunteered for three shifts, including one on election day. “That afternoon should be interesting,” she said.

During her shifts in the observation room, she will watch the close-circuit cameras.

Sitting and watching a screen for several hours can be boring, Mackie said. But she enjoys talking with the other observer on duty.

She also keeps herself busy, taking copious notes about what’s going on. She can consult her notes later if necessary.

One year, someone called the Oregon Secretary of State to complain about something that allegedly happened during one of Mackie’s observation shifts. She looked back at her notes and confirmed that she hadn’t seen a problem – and investigators didn’t find anything either.

Calling the Secretary of State is not what observers are supposed to do if they question something, anyway, Mackie said.

If she spotted what she thought was a problem, such as a pile of ballots that fell under a desk and was forgotten, for example, she said she would call her observer coordinator and report what she’d seen. If the local coordinator wasn’t available, she would call their counterpart at the state.

But she has never needed to make such a call. “I’ve never seen a problem,” she said, adding that Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton and her staff know what they are doing and do it correctly.

“I do have some concerns about elections in general, but not here,” she said. “I have a lot of confidence in our clerk’s office. She and her staff have things under control.”





BALLOT TIME

Voting in the General Election concludes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ballots must be turned in or post marked by that date and time. As of Monday, Nov. 4, anyone who has not voted is advised to drop their ballot in any of the boxes provided around the county, including the Clerk’s office on Fourth Street.

Results will be posted starting Tues day night on the News-Register web site, newsregister.com.

County, state and federal results will also be available after 8 p.m. Tues day at yamhillcounty.gov/elections and at sos.oregon.gov.

Drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here is the full list of locations: Amity City Library Parking Lot, Carlton City Hall, Dayton City Hall, Dundee City Hall, Lafayette City Hall, McMinnville Chemeketa Cam pus, McMinnville Courthouse lobby, McMinnville Courthouse parking lot, Yamhill County Clerk’s Office, New berg Public Safety, Newberg Jaquith Park West, Newberg Portland Community College Center, Sheridan City Hall, Willamina City Hall and Yamhill City Hall.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, and must be in the clerk’s office by the seventh day after Election Day.

Ballot envelopes must be signed, and only by the person to whom the ballot is issued