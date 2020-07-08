By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • July 8, 2020 Tweet

Twelve COVID-19 cases associated with Newberg baseball team outbreak

Twelve confirmed cases of COVID-19 are associated with a Newberg youth baseball team that traveled to Roseburg for a tournament.

Yamhill County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin said there is also one case in another county.

“We are working with families to provide guidance, information and testing,” Manfrin said.

“We anticipate getting additional results in the coming days. Multiple players are on teams that have played out of state and we believe there is a strong possibility that was where the outbreak began,” she said.

Manfrin told the News-Register that five of the 16 new cases reported on Tuesday were associated with the outbreak, as well as four of the nine new cases reported on Wednesday. Another two came in over the weekend.

Newberg Superintendent Joe Morelock did not respond to a request for comment.

Manfrin said that she recommends parents consider each sporting event individually, as they make decisions about when to let their children participate.

“I continue to recommend that people avoid large crowds, wear face coverings and maintain distance. All of these should be taken into account for any activity, including sporting events,” she said.

However, Manfrin said, she’s not necessarily recommending that parents avoid all sports activities.

“I believe movement and play is critically important for all people and parents/caregivers should be thoughtful about their surroundings and what is happening to determine the risk of any situation including athletic events,” she said. “If people are congregating, not wearing face coverings and not maintaining distance, I would recommend not participating. I also encourage parents/caregivers to work with others to assure safety precautions are being followed so kids can be allowed to safety participate in activities.”

Like the state as a whole, Yamhill County has been setting new records in daily increases over the past week. The county jumped by 16 new cases on Tuesday, and nine on Wednesday of this week. The county is now up to 164 cases, of which 161 have been confirmed.

It also reported one new death, a woman in her 70s, who died at Willamette Valley Medical Center on June 30, bringing the number of deaths in the county so far to nine.

Between July 2 and July 5, the state saw increases of more than 300 per day, each day, along with seven new deaths. It reported five more deaths on Tuesday, and an increase of 218 new cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 217 new cases, and four deaths.

Oregon now requires people over the age of 12 to wear masks in all public indoor spaces, unless they have a disability or medical condition that prevents them from wearing either a mask, face shield or face covering, or makes it hard for them to breathe when doing so.

The guidelines include both employees and customers are businesses, including entertainment and recreation venues, public transit and personal service venues.