County reports four deaths, new COVID cases

Yamhill County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It reported 11 new cases and four deaths on Friday; the numbers bring the county to a total to date of 17,601 cases and 194 deaths.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the following deaths were reported:

- A 92-year-old woman tested positive Feb. 13 and died March 3 at her residence.

- A 73-year-old woman from Yamhill County tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 28 at her residence.

- A 79-year-old man tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 24 at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

- A 79-year-old man from Yamhill County tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Feb. 19 at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

The OHA reported 1,116 new cases statewide on Monday, and 35 new deaths. There have been 6,743 deaths in the state to date, from COVID-19.