Fewer COVID-19 cases reported over holiday weekend

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,847 new cases on Tuesday, and a seven-day rolling average of 1,444.7 new cases per day. Yamhill County reported 34 new cases on Tuesday, and a test positivity of 9% from May 25 to May 31; a slight decrease from the previous week.

The OHA reported that, as of Tuesday, statewide there were 299 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 29 in ICU beds. It said 4.4% of emergency room visits were for “COVID-19-like illness.”

Oregon Health and Sciences University predicted on May 20 that hospitalizations would peak at 329, around June 9. It predicted that new cases would decline slightly in late June, then hit a plateau through August.