By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 11, 2022

COVID-19 cases continue decrease

New cases of COVID-19 decreased in Oregon and in Yamhill County last week, with positive test rates finally falling below the 5% benchmark, to 4.4%, as testing increased by 1.3%.

Hospitalizations also decreased, by 35%, from 438 to 285. Deaths remained at about the same level, with 122 reported in the state last week.

Yamhill County reported six new cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

- A 65-year-old woman tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 28 at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

- A 72-year-old man tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 19 at his residence.

- A 69-year-old woman tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 21 at her residence.

- A 68-year-old woman tested positive Dec. 30, 2021, and died Feb. 17 at her residence.

On Friday, the OHA reported 433 new cases statewide, and 54 deaths.

The mass vaccination clinic program at Spirit Mountain Casino ended on Feb. 15. Yamhill County has paused its weekly vaccine clinics at the county fairgrounds, but continues to offer vaccines at its Public Health building in downtown McMinnville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional upcoming vaccine events are listed online at: hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/upcoming-vaccine-events.

Testing is available from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Virginia Garcia Medical Clinic in McMinnville. It is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spirit Mountain Casino.

For more information, visit hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/testing.